Mt. Pulag closed to mountaineers after fire razes in forest area

Mount Pulag in Baguio City, Benguet has been declared off-limits to hikers after consecutive fires erupt in the forests around the area.

On Monday, in an advisory, Kabayan Mayor Faustino Aquisan ordered the closure of the said popular destination for mountaineers on the recommendation of the association of tour guides in the area. The mountain’s Akiki trail had been closed since Sunday at the height of the forest fire at Barangay Eddey in Kabayan, as per Emerita Albas, Mt. Pulag National Park supervisor.

Mt. Pulag is Luzon’s highest peak at 2,922 meters above sea level and situated in Benguet’s Kabayan town, in the middle of Ifugao and Nueva Vizcaya.

Albas said that the temporary closure of Mt. Pulag would allow it to heal after a fire engulfed a portion near a ranger station earlier this month.

In a report from the Office of the Civil Defense in the Cordillera, another fire set off in the area of Sitio Bulok in Barangay Adaoay, also in Kabayan, last February 11 razing at least 643.69 hectares of forest land, including 160,547 trees, saplings, and seedlings worth PHP 1.6 million.

Meanwhile, another fire razed on February 18 spread through Barangay Achokey near the Lower Agno River Basin watershed.

Also in Tublay town, a fire that started on February 19 raged for five days, destroying about 75 ha of forest in Barangay Ambassador.

A four-hour forest fire also hit Barangay Baayan on Feb. 22, burning an 8-ha woodland. Fires also hit forests in Bokod, Bakun and Kibungan towns recently.

Fire investigators said “community livelihood activities” could have triggered the series of the blaze.