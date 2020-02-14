MRT, LRT passengers receive gifts, serenaded on Valentine’s Day

Passengers of the Light Rail Transit System Line-2 (LRT-2) and the Metro Rail Transit System Line-3 (MRT-3) received on Friday, Feb. 14, received gifts in line with the celebration of Valentine’s Day.

LRT-2 personnel gave roses, mugs, and chocolates to passengers at the Legarda and Cubao stations from 7:00AM to 9:00AM.

MRT-3 employees, meanwhile, gave away Malasakit Help kits, which contain chocolates, water, and alcohol, to passengers at the North Avenue, Cubao, Boni, and Taft stations.

Members of the Manila Police District (MPD) also distributed roses to commuters at the LRT-1 Central Terminal station. They also serenaded the passengers.

The Mandaluyong Police, meanwhile, serenaded passengers at the MRT-3 Boni station.