MRT-3 implements provisional service due to broken part of tracks

The Metro Rail Transit Line-3 (MRT-3) temporarily limited their operations on Sunday, Feb. 16.

The management of MRT-3 said that they implemented provisional service from Shaw Boulevard to Taft Avenue Station at 8:17AM due to a broken stretcher bar at the North Avenue Station Turnback.

“Sumitomo-Mitsubishi Heavy-TESP team is now on site,” MRT-3 said in a statement..

As of 8:56AM, MRT-3 said that the stretcher bar has been replaced, and they are conducting re-tightening and calibration works.

MRT-3 lifted the provisional service and resumed normal operations at 12:22PM.