Nation

Motorists try to enter Metro Manila amidst enhanced community quarantine

by Kristan Carag
Faculty members wearing masks use thermometers to check the temperature of guardians fetching students, amid coronavirus outbreak fears in a Chinese school in Quezon City, Metro Manila, Philippines on Jan. 28, 2020The Philippines’ first case of community transmission involves a 62-year-old male Filipino who had not travelled abroad recently. His 59-year-old wife has also been infected, bringing the number of confirmed cases in the country to six. REUTERS/Eloisa Lopez

Amidst the ongoing enhanced community quarantine across Luzon, several motorists attempted on Thursday, March 19, to cross th borders of Las Pinas City and Paranaque City.

Motorcycle riders attempted to pass through the Alabang Zapote Road but were stopped by authorities in checkpoints.

Several vehicles coming from Aguinaldo Highway in Bacoor, Cavite, and Manila–Cavite Expressway, also known as Coastal Road, also tried to enter Metro Manila through Las Pinas City.

Since Tuesday, March 17, the Philippine government has placed the whole Luzon region under enhanced community quarantine to prevent the spread of the 2019 Coronavirus Disease (COVID-19) in the country.

Checkpoints have been placed at the borders of the National Capital Region to prevent the entry of people who have no urgent or official business in the capitol.

Only health workers and other frontliners have been exempted from the enhanced community quarantine since it took effect, and have been allowed to enter or leave Metro Manila

Related articles:

  1. Prez Duterte declares ‘enhanced community quarantine’ over entire Luzon
  2. MMFF postpones first-ever summer festival as Metro Manila undergoes “community quarantine”
  3. Community quarantine? Año says people from nearby provinces can still go to work in Metro Manila
  4. DOTr provides buses to transport health worker amidst enhanced quarantine lockdown
  5. LOOK: Malacañang releases detailed guidelines on Metro Manila ‘community quarantine’

Leave a Comment

Your email address will not be published. Required fields are marked *

*