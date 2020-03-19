Motorists try to enter Metro Manila amidst enhanced community quarantine

Amidst the ongoing enhanced community quarantine across Luzon, several motorists attempted on Thursday, March 19, to cross th borders of Las Pinas City and Paranaque City.

Motorcycle riders attempted to pass through the Alabang Zapote Road but were stopped by authorities in checkpoints.

Several vehicles coming from Aguinaldo Highway in Bacoor, Cavite, and Manila–Cavite Expressway, also known as Coastal Road, also tried to enter Metro Manila through Las Pinas City.

Since Tuesday, March 17, the Philippine government has placed the whole Luzon region under enhanced community quarantine to prevent the spread of the 2019 Coronavirus Disease (COVID-19) in the country.

Checkpoints have been placed at the borders of the National Capital Region to prevent the entry of people who have no urgent or official business in the capitol.

Only health workers and other frontliners have been exempted from the enhanced community quarantine since it took effect, and have been allowed to enter or leave Metro Manila