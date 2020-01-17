More than Php 74 million worth of agricultural crops damaged by Taal Volcano eruption

As of Friday, Jan. 17, the provinces of Batangas and Cavite have already incurred more than Php 74 million worth of damages in agriculture following the phreatic eruption of Taal Volcano.

The National Disaster Risk Reduction and Management Council (NDRRMC) said that Php 352 thousand worth of corn, Php 4.8 million worth of high value crops, and Php 65,000 worth of livestock in Cavite were affected by the volcanic eruption.

Meanwhile, Php 175.5 thousand worth of corn, and Php 69.1 million worth of high value crops got damaged in Batangas.

16,714 families, or around 70,413 individuals, currently take shelter at 30 evacuation centers in Batangas, Cavite, Laguna, and Quezon.

A total of 20 cities and municipalities in Cavite, Laguna, and Batangas have also experienced power interruption.

Out of the said municipalities and cities, power has only been fully restored to Kalayaan, Lumban, Pagsanjan, Paete, Sta. Rosa, and San Pedro in Lagunas, and Lipa City, Tanauan City, Talisay, and Malvar in Batangas as of Thursday, Jan. 16.

Electricity in some towns in Amadeo, Tagaytay City, and Mendez in Cavite have also been partially restored.

Electricity in Alfonso, and Indang, Cavite have been partially restored while the municipalities of Calamba, and Cabuyao in Laguna continue to experience partial power interruption.