More than 7,700 families take shelter in evacuation centers due to Taal — NDRRMC

Almost 36,000 individuals are now been taking shelters in evacuation centers from 27 cities and municipalities of Batangas following the Taal Volcano rumble, the Office of Civil Defense in Region IV-A on Monday.

“As of 2345H 13 January 2020, a total of 7,730 families with 35,945 persons are in 130 evacuation centers from 27 cities and municipalities of Batangas Province,” its report to the Camp Aguinaldo-based National Disaster Risk Reduction and Management Council said.

However, no reports of casualties have been recorded so far.

According to the NDRRMC, a total of 144 volcanic earthquakes were recorded in the Taal region as of 1:00 AM on Monday while 44 of these earthquakes were felt with intensities ranging from I to IV in Tagaytay City, Alitagtag, Sto. Tomas and Lemery in Batangas.

Taal Volcano’s alert status still remains at Alert Level 4 after entering a period of “intense unrest beginning with phreatic or steam-driven activity in several points inside the main crater” on Sunday.

Several classes have been suspended while over 50 flights were canceled as of posting.