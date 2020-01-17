Nation

More than 30,000 students, 1,000 DepEd personnel affected by Taal Volcano eruption

by Kristan Carag
The Taal Volcano continues to spew ash as seen from Tagaytay, Philippines, January 17, 2020. REUTERS/Eloisa Lopez

The phreatic eruption of Taal Volcano in Batangas affected 30,000 students and 1,000 personnel of the Department of Education and public school teachers.

DepEd Usec. Alain Pascua said that a total of 78 public schools have been abandoned due to being in high-risk within the 14 kilometer radius danger zone around the main crater of Taal Volcano.

Within 14 kilometer radius danger zone, aabot iyan ng mahigit kumulang na 141 public schools. Pero yung 141 na iyan, hindi pa lahat iyan ay abandoned. Ang abandoned lang ay yung 78,” Pascua told reporters.

Pascua added that Education Sec. Leonor Briones has directed schools to accept affected students even if they have no transfer credentials.

“Ibig sabihin kung mapunta sila sa isang eskwelahan, agad-agad pwede silang mag-enroll at mag-umpisa, maipagpatuloy yung kanilang pag-aaral,” Pascua explained.

