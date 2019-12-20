Nation

More than 300 Chinese national arrested at a POGO in Quezon City

by Kristan Carag
(FILE PHOTO)

Authorities on Thursday nabbed 335 Chinese nationals working at a Philippine Offshore Gaming Operator in Quezon City.

Joint forces of the Bureau of Immigration (BI), the Quezon City Police District, and the National Capital Region Police Office (NCRPO) made the arrest during a raid of the second and fourth floors of the Global Trade Center in Brgy. Bago Bantay, Quezon City.

NCRPO said that the passports of the Chinese nationals were cancelled due to their previous involvement in investment scams and other financial cyber crimes

Records obtained by BI shows that the POGO is licensed by the Philippine Amusement and Gaming Corporation (PAGCOR) but was not allowed to operate.

The arrested Chinese nationals will undergo verification, and will be brought to the office of the Immigration Bureau.

