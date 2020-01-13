More than 24,000 individuals evacuate following Taal eruption – NDRRMC

More than 24,000 individuals have evacuated from their homes after a phreatic eruption occurred at Taal volcano in Batangas.

The National Disaster Risk Reduction and Management Council said that a total of 5,458 families, or about 24,508 individuals, have taken shelter at 75 evacuation centers in Batangas and Cavite as of 12:00 noon on Monday, Jan. 13.

The Philippine Institute of Volcanology and Seismology (PHIVOLCS) have already advised local government units to conduct a total evacuation of the Taal volcano island and high-risk areas within the 14-kilometer radius from the Taal Main Crater.

Municipalities and cities within the 14-kilometer danger zone include Agoncillo, Lemery, San Nicolas, Talisay, Tanauan City, Mataas na Kahoy, Balete, Lipa City, and Laurel in Batangas.