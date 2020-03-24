Top Stories

More than 150 OFWs infected with COVID-19 abroad: DFA

by Christhel Cuazon
Overseas Filipino Workers (OFW) wearing protective masks walk towards the departure entrance of the Ninoy Aquino International Airport in Pasay City, Feb. 18, 2020. REUTERS

The Department of Foreign Affairs (DFA) on Monday said that the number of overseas Filipino workers (OFW) infected with COVID-19 has now reached 153.

In an advisory, DFA recorded one death, 66 currently undergoing treatment and 86 who have either recovered or discharged from hospitals. It added that there at least 23 countries or regions with Filipino COVID-19 cases.

On the same day, the Philippine Consulate General in Hong Kong announced that three more Filipinos have been infected with coronavirus disease 2019 (COVID-19), bringing a total of five confirmed cases.

On Monday, the Department of Health (DOH) reported 501 confirmed COVID-19 cases in the country.

READ: Philippines reports 501 confirmed COVID-19 cases: death toll remains at 33

