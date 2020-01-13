More than 13,000 individuals evacuated in CALABARZON due to Taal eruption

More than 13,000 individuals were affected by the Taal Volcano’s phreatic explosion and had been evacuated in the CALABARZON area respectively, the National Disaster Risk Reduction and Management Council (NDRRMC) confirmed on Monday.

In an exclusive interview with dzRH, Mark Timbal, spokesman of NDRRMC said that residents from the areas of Agoncillo, Lemery, San Nicolas, Talisay, Tanauan City, Mataas na Kahoy, Balete, Lipa City and Laurel in Batangas, Tagaytay City and those within the 14-kilometer radius zone have evacuated and are now taking temporary shelter in more than 40 evacuation centers.

NDRRMC also said that the Talisay-Tagaytay Road in CALABARZON was temporarily closed due to the evacuation of the residents.

The alert level of Taal Volcano was raised to Alert Level 4, meaning a hazardous eruption is possible within hours to days, PHIVOLCS said. It was earlier reported that the volcano spewed lava fountains at around 3:00 AM.

As of posting, hundreds of international and domestic flights have been canceled as well due to the volcanic activity.

Meanwhile, classes and work in Regions III, CALABARZON, and NCR were also suspended.