More than 12,000 families stay in evacuation centers – NDRRMC

by Kristan Carag
Residents affected by the Taal Volcano eruption rest in Padre Pio Shrine, Santo Tomas, Batangas, Philippines, January 15, 2020. REUTERS/Eloisa Lopez

The continuous volcanic activities of Taal Volcano has already affected 15,525 families, or around 68,638 individuals, in Batangas, Laguna, and Cavite.

The National Disaster Risk Reduction and Management Council said that, out of the said number, 12,977 families, or about 57, 286 individuals, have take temporary shelter in 257 evacuation centers as of 6:00PM on Thursday, Jan. 16.

The Philippine Institute of Volcanology and Seismology has recommended a total evacuation of the Taal volcano island and high-risk areas within the 14-kilometer radius from the Taal Main Crater after the volcano had a phreatic eruption on Sunday, Jan. 12.

The provinces of Cavite and Batangas have already declared a state of calamity due to the activities of Taal Volcano.

