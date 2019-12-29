More than 100,000 passengers flock at ports ahead of New Year’s celebration – PCG

More than ,010000 passengers have flocked to sea ports all over the Philippines during the weekend before the New Year’s celebration.

The Philippine Coast Guard monitored a total of 92,980 outbound passengers at various ports from all over the country from 6:01AM to 12:00PM on Saturday, Dec. 28.

Meanwhile, from 12:01PM to 6:00PM on Saturday, the PCG monitored a total of 75,711 outbound passengers.

The PCG also monitored a total of 50,070 outbound passengers from 6:00PM, Saturday, to 12:01AM, Sunday, Dec. 29, and a total of 38,678, outbound passengers from 12:01 to 6:00AM on Sunday.

The PCG, meanwhile, reminds passengers to remain vigilant at all times and to comply with the safety and security measures at port terminals and vessels, and to report any suspicious individual or occurrences to authorities manning the Malasakit Help Desk of the Department of Transportation (PCG).

“The PCG is one with the national government in attaining zero maritime casualty or incident this Christmas season,” the Coast Guard said.