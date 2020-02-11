More than 1,000 individuals died in China due to coronavirus

A total of 1,011 individuals have died in China due to the continuous spread of the 2019 novel coronavirus epidemic.

In its daily update, Hubei’s health commission reported 103 new deaths in the hard-hit Hubei province and another 2,097 new cases in the central province.

The Chinese government also said that there are more than 42,200 confirmed cases across China.

Meanwhile, Chinese President Xi Jinping met with medical workers and patients affected at a hospital in Beijing on Monday, where he called for “more decisive measures” to contain the outbreak, according to state broadcaster CCTV.

The Chinese leader has largely kept out of the spotlight during the outbreak, while Premier Li Keqiang, who has visited Wuhan city where the epidemic started, has taken the lead in government efforts to end the crisis. Xi inspected efforts by community workers in Beijing to contain the virus, visited a local hospital that offers treatment to coronavirus patients and video-chatted with frontline medical staff in Wuhan.

“We must have confidence that we will eventually win this battle against the epidemic,” Xi told medical staff during the visit to Ditan hospital.

In the Philippines, the Department of Health (DOH), as of Monday, has recorded 313 persons under investigation (PUIs) for the 2019-novel coronavirus acute respiratory disease (2019-nCoV ARD).

Out of the said number, DOH Usec. Eric Domingo revealed that 183 PUIs are Filipino nationals while 99 PUIs are Chinese nationals.

“Mas marami na talaga yung Filipinos kasi sila yung nakasabay sa eroplano, nakasabay sa sasakyan, sa hotel, sa hospital ng mga na-admit,” Domingo explained during a press briefing.

READ: 2019-nCoV update: DOH records 313 PUIs, most of whom are Filipinos