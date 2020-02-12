More than 1,000 fatalities due to COVID-19 confirmed in China — reports

The number of fatalities due to coronavirus disease 2019 in China has soared to 1,110 nationwide on Wednesday.

In its daily update, Hubei’s health commission recorded 94 new deaths in hard-hit Hubei province and another 1,638 new cases in the central province.

China has now more than 44,200 confirmed cases ever since the outbreak emerged in December.

On Tuesday, the World Health Organization (WHO) said that the coronavirus outbreak poses a “very grave threat for the rest of the world” and should be viewed as “Public Enemy Number 1.”

READ: Coronavirus emergency is ‘Public Enemy Number 1’: WHO

WHO director-general Tedros Adhanom Ghebreyesus urged countries to step up measures to detect and contain the virus, especially in at least 30 countries with weaker health systems, where it could “create havoc”.

The virus has been named COVID-19, for coronavirus disease 2019, with no geographical association, he said.

Tedros, referring to some governments’ counter-terrorism measures, said: “To be honest, a virus is more powerful in creating political, economic and social upheaval than any terrorist attack.

“A virus can have more powerful consequences than any terrorist action. If the world doesn’t want to wake up and consider this enemy virus as Public Enemy Number 1, I don’t think we will learn from our lessons,” he said.