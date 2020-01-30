More rogue police arrested in 2019

Data from the Philippine National Police – Integrity Monitoring Enforcement Group (PNP-IMEG) shows that 52 rogue cops were arrested in 2019.

The said number is higher compared to 44 police scalawags that were apprehended in 2018.

Out of the 52 rogue cops, 27 came from the National Capital Region Police Office, five came from the Central Luzon Police Region Office, and three came from the CALABRZON Police Region Office.

Authorities also arrested rogue cops assigned at the Cordillera Administrative Region Police, the Bangsamoro Autonomous Region in Muslim Mindanao Police, Ilocos Region Police, the Maritime Group, the Highway Patrol Group, the National Headquarters, Security and Protection Group, and the Crime Laboratory.

Seven of the 52 rogue police arrested in 2019 were commissioned officers while 43 are non-commissioned officers.