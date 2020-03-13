MMFF postpones first-ever summer festival as Metro Manila undergo “community quarantine”

The organizers of the Metro Manila Film Festival (MMFF) announced on Thursday the postponement of the first-ever summer edition of the annual festival due to the threat brought by coronavirus disease (COVID-19).

“In light of the worldwide COVID-19 pandemic and health emergency, the Summer Metro Manila Film Festival is hereby postponed,” their announcement on Facebook reads.

The decision follows the pronouncements of President Rodrigo Roa Duterte regarding community quarantine in Metro Manila starting March 15, Sunday until April 14 in order to curb the growing number of confirmed cases in the National Capital Region.

Earlier, MMFF announced the eight official entries to the said film festival.

