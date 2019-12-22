Nation

MMDA suspends number coding scheme for both private and public vehicles during the holidays

by Kristan Carag
Metropolitan Manila Development Authority

The Metropolitan Manila Development Authority (MMDA) has suspended the number coding scheme for private and public vehicles for the Christmas holidays.

In an advisory, the MMDA has lifted the number coding scheme in Metro Manila from Dec. 23 to Dec. 25, and from Dec. 30 to Jan. 1, 2020 for both private and public vehicles, including provincial buses.

The number coding scheme is also suspended on Dec. 26, Dec. 27, and January 2, 2020 but only for provincial buses.

The local government unit of Makait City also announced that they have suspended the number coding scheme from Dec. 24 to 25, and from Dec. 30 to Jan. 1, 2020.

