Nation

MMDA lifts number coding scheme from Dec. 2- Jan. 4 for provincial buses

by Christhel Cuazon
Metropolitan Manila Development Authority (MMDA)

The Metropolitan Manila Development Authority (MMDA) announced on Friday that they will temporarily lift the number coding scheme for provincial buses during the holiday season.

In a dated December 16, 2019, signed by Roberto Almadin, MMDA’s assistant general manager for operations, the agency said the scheme will be lifted for six days: December 23, 24, 26, 27 and 31, 2019; and on January 2, 2020. It is lifted “in order to accommodate more passengers during the holiday season in going to provinces and back.”

The dates December 25 and 30, 2019 and January 1, 2020 were not included as they are regular holidays when the scheme is automatically lifted.

