Mindanao’s first COVID-19 case has no travel history outside PH: reports

Mindanao’s first case of coronavirus disease 2019 (COVID-19) has no travel history outside the country, the Northern Mindanao Medical Center said on Thursday.

According to reports, the case is a 54-year-old male who started showing flu-like symptoms last February 24.

He is the 40th COVID-19 case in the Philippines and is currently confined to NMMC in Cagayan de Oro.

The report said that the patient, who is now in critical condition, went back to his home in Dumaguete City on March 1, 2020, after attending a convention in the National Capital Region.

As of Thursday, the total number of confirmed COVID-19 cases in the country tallies at 49, with two fatalities; a Filipino and a Chinese.