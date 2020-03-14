Mindanao’s first COVID-19 case dies; death toll now at 6

The Department of Health (DOH) on Saturday confirmed the death of another COVID-19 patient in Cagayan de Oro City.

In an advisory, PH40, a 54-year-old male, succumbed to severe pneumonia at 9:00 PM while confined at Northern Mindanao Medical Center (NMMC) in Misamis Oriental.

He started showing flu-like symptoms last February 24 before being admitted at NMMC on March 3.

FLASH: Umakyat na sa 6 ang bilang ng patay sa #COVID19 sa bansa. Pinakabagong biktima ang patient #40 mula sa Cagayan de Oro City. | via RH19 Jun Dimacutac at @xtian_mano #DZRHat80 pic.twitter.com/4tv7lamq2p — DZRH NEWS (@dzrhnews) March 14, 2020

The patient had no travel history outside the Philippines.

However, he works for an office in Pasig City which also had an office in San Juan City, where the number of confirmed COVID-19 patients rose to nine as per Mayor Francis Zamora.

Reports said that the patient went back to his home in Dumaguete City on March 1, 2020, after attending a convention in the National Capital Region.

As of Friday, the Philippines has 64 confirmed cases of coronavirus disease.

