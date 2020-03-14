Top Stories

Mindanao’s first COVID-19 case dies; death toll now at 6

by Christhel Cuazon
Northern Mindanao Medical Center (NMMC)

The Department of Health (DOH) on Saturday confirmed the death of another COVID-19 patient in Cagayan de Oro City.

In an advisory, PH40, a 54-year-old male, succumbed to severe pneumonia at 9:00 PM while confined at Northern Mindanao Medical Center (NMMC) in Misamis Oriental.

He started showing flu-like symptoms last February 24 before being admitted at NMMC on March 3.

The patient had no travel history outside the Philippines.

However, he works for an office in Pasig City which also had an office in San Juan City, where the number of confirmed COVID-19 patients rose to nine as per Mayor Francis Zamora.

Reports said that the patient went back to his home in Dumaguete City on March 1, 2020, after attending a convention in the National Capital Region.

As of Friday, the Philippines has 64 confirmed cases of coronavirus disease.

