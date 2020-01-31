Mighty Sports seize semifinals slot in Dubai tourney

Mighty Sports Philippines sealed a slot to the semifinals of the Dubai International Basketball Championships after beating Al Wathba of Syria, 88-71, on Thursday, Jan. 30.

McKenzie Moore scored 15 points while Renaldo Balkman added 13 points for Mighty Sports to emerge victorious during the game held at the Shabab Al Ahli Club in Dubai, United Arab Emirates.

Moore scored the final five points in a 14-point scoring run that put the Filipinos up, 41-24, in the first half and from there Al Wathba never recovered.

Back-to-back three pointers from Dave Ildefonso and Javi Gomez De Liano allowed Mighty Sports to seize their biggest lead in the game, 88-66, with less than two minutes left in the game.

Robert Daniels finished with 36 points and nine rebounds but it was not enough to bring the Syrian squad to victory.

Mighty Sports will face Sale of Morocco during the semifinals on Friday, Jan. 31.