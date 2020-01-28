Mighty Sports remain undefeated in Dubai tourney

Mighty Sports Philippines remains undefeated in the 2020 Dubai International Basketball Championship after seizing a 84-66 win over ES Rades of Tunisia on Monday, Jan. 27.

Andray Blatche finished with 18 points and 13 rebounds for the Filipinos to seize their third win in the basketball tournament.

Renaldo Balkman also scored 18 points while Jelan Kendrick and Juan Gomez De Liano added 13 points and 12 points, respectively, for the victory of Mighty Sports.

After trailing behind by 3-8, Mighty Sports managed to end the first quarter with a one-point lead, 19-18, with a buzzer beater courtesy of Issac Go.

Five straight points from McKenzie Moore allowed Mighty Sports to widen the point difference to 57-46 at the third period but Rades managed to cut the deficit down to 63-54 before the start of the fourth quarter

With less than five minutes left in the game, the Tunisian team trimmed the point gap, 68-64, following a three-pointer from Naim Dayfallah and a basket from Ashraf Qannouni.

Back-to-back baskets by Balkman started an 11-point run that allowed Mighty Sports to take secure the win.

Anton Grady registered 17 pointys and Qannouni had 13 points as Rades absorbed their first loss in the tournament.