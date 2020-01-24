Mighty Sports Philippines survives UAE in opening game of Dubai tourney

Mighty Sports Philippines opened their campaign in the 2020 Dubai International Basketball Championship with an 88-82 win against the national team of the United Arab Emirates (UAE) on Thursday, Jan. 23.

Jelan Kendrick scored 19 points, while Andray Blatche, Mikey Williams, and Renaldo Balkman each added 15 points for the first win of Mighty Sports in the tournament.

McKenzie Moore put the Filipinos up by 10 points, 20-10, in the first quarter.

However, back-to-back baskets by Fadi El Khatib allowed the Emirati squad to take the lead, 27-29, before Blatche, who also finished with 11 rebounds, hit two charities to tie the score 29-all in the

Qais Alshabebi knocked down a free throw to tie the score 78-all with 2:03 left in the game.

A three pointer from Williams and a dunk by Balkman provided Mighty Sports with a six point cushion, 84-78, with 53.3 seconds remaining in the clock.

Rashed Ayman responded with his own three pointer and El Khatib made another free throw to cut the deficit, 84-82, before Williams and Thirdy Ravena scored the final baskets that allowed Mighty Sports to claim victory.

El Khatib finished with 30 points while Alshabebi registered 27 points and 12 rebounds for UAE.

Mighty Sports will attempt to take their second win when they face Syrian basketball team Al Ittihad on Friday, Jan. 24, in Dubai.