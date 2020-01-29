Sports

Mighty Sports overcomes Beirut to complete sweep of Dubai tourney group stage

by Kristan Carag

Mighty Sports Philippines completed a sweep of the group stage in the 2020 Dubai International Basketball Championship after beating Beirut Sports Club, 91-77, on Tuesday, Jan. 28.

Mikey Williams scored 22 points and Renaldo Balkman added 20 points for the undefeated Mighty Sports that rallied in the second half to take their fourth straight victory.

A three-pointer from Jerom Johnson allowed Beirut to take a 21-27 lead early in the second quarter but Mighty Sports managed to cut the deficit, 36-37, before the end of the first half.

The Filipinos seized the lead for good after Williams hit a three-pointer and a basket by Balkman put them up, 45-40, in the fourth quarter.

Andray Blatche, who finished with 12 points and 13 rebounds, made two free throws to put Mighty Sports up by 17 points, 89-72, with 2:26 left in the game.

Johnson finished with 30 points and Elias Rustom added 19 points to pace Beirut.

Related articles:

  1. Mighty Sports remain undefeated in Dubai tourney
  2. Mighty Sports Philippines survives UAE in opening game of Dubai tourney
  3. Undefeated Mighty Sports overcomes Al Wahda in Dubai tournament
  4. Mighty Sports finishes third in Dubai tournament
  5. Mighty Sports routs Iran at 2019 William Jones Cup opener

Leave a Comment

Your email address will not be published. Required fields are marked *

*