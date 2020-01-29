Mighty Sports overcomes Beirut to complete sweep of Dubai tourney group stage

Mighty Sports Philippines completed a sweep of the group stage in the 2020 Dubai International Basketball Championship after beating Beirut Sports Club, 91-77, on Tuesday, Jan. 28.

Mikey Williams scored 22 points and Renaldo Balkman added 20 points for the undefeated Mighty Sports that rallied in the second half to take their fourth straight victory.

A three-pointer from Jerom Johnson allowed Beirut to take a 21-27 lead early in the second quarter but Mighty Sports managed to cut the deficit, 36-37, before the end of the first half.

The Filipinos seized the lead for good after Williams hit a three-pointer and a basket by Balkman put them up, 45-40, in the fourth quarter.

Andray Blatche, who finished with 12 points and 13 rebounds, made two free throws to put Mighty Sports up by 17 points, 89-72, with 2:26 left in the game.

Johnson finished with 30 points and Elias Rustom added 19 points to pace Beirut.