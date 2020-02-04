Sports

Mighty Sports claims Dubai International Basketball Championships title

by Kristan Carag
Photo Credits: https://www.facebook.com/dubaibasketballchampionship

Mighty Sports Philippines made history after becoming the first ever non-Middle Eastern team to win the Dubai International Basketball Championships.

Mighty Sports seized a 92-81 victory over Al Riyadi Beirut on Saturday, Feb. 1, at the Shabab Al-Ahli Club in the United Arab Emirates to claim the title and complete a sweep of the tournament.

Renaldo Balkman, who was named Most Valuable Player, scored 25 points while Andray Blatche finished with 21 points and 10 rebounds to carry the Filipinos to victory.

Mighty Sports never let go of the lead after a three-point play by Balkman putting them up, 35-32, in the second quarter.

Back-to-back baskets by Blatche and Balkman started an 11 point run for Mighty Sports that widened the point gap, 61-45, at the third quarter.

Michael Efevberha finished with 26 points and Dwayne Jackson added 20 points for the Lebanese squad that trailed down by 21 points, 78-57, at most

Related articles:

  1. Mighty Sports overcomes Beirut to complete sweep of Dubai tourney group stage
  2. Mighty Sports Philippines survives UAE in opening game of Dubai tourney
  3. Kai Sotto drops out of Mighty Sports roster for 2020 Dubai International Championship
  4. Mighty Sports finishes third in Dubai tournament
  5. Mighty Sports remain undefeated in Dubai tourney

Leave a Comment

Your email address will not be published. Required fields are marked *

*