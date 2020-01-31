Michele Gumabao submits application for Miss Universe-PH 2020 pageant

Volleybelle turned beauty queen Michele Gumabao tries her luck once more as she submits her application to compete for the 2020 Miss Universe pageant.

On Instagram, the 27-year-old Bb. Pilipinas — Globe 2018 is seen wearing a yellow dress as she posed underneath the Miss Universe Philippines logo at Empire Studio, Uptown Mall.

“Trading in my sneakers one more time. Submitted my application to be part of the first-ever Miss Universe Philippines. Hello, 2020,” her caption reads.

October last year, Gumabao competed for Miss Globe 2018 and landed in the top 15. Despite not winning the crown, Michele was able to bring home two special awards: Miss Dream Girl and Miss Social Media.

She was also able to showcase her Nat Manilag-designed costume that was inspired by the Sarimanok as her entry for the National Costume competition.

The Miss Universe Philippines pageant officially opened its application for candidates last December 18, 2019.

In the same month, it was announced that the Miss Universe Organization has ended its partnership with the Binibining Pilipinas Charities Inc.

