Maine Mendoza defends Arjo Atayde from hurtful hashtag: “I say #YesToArjo”

Maine Mendoza has no time for hate at the start of 2020.

On Monday, the 24-year-old actress took to social media platform Twitter to defend her boyfriend, actor Arjo Atayde from her supposed ‘fans’ after they trended the hashtag “NoToArjoTheUser.”

“Wow, some “fans” made #NoToArjoTheUser trend today,” her tweet reads. Maine even congratulated her so-called fans before saying that “but I say #YesToArjo.”

The said hashtag already garnered around more than 6,000 tweets.