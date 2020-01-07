Lifestyle & Entertainment

Maine Mendoza defends Arjo Atayde from hurtful hashtag: “I say #YesToArjo”

by Christhel Cuazon
Arjo Atayde and Maine Mendoza| Photo courtesy: Mark Nicdao Instagram

Maine Mendoza has no time for hate at the start of 2020.

On Monday, the 24-year-old actress took to social media platform Twitter to defend her boyfriend, actor Arjo Atayde from her supposed ‘fans’ after they trended the hashtag “NoToArjoTheUser.”

Wow, some “fans” made #NoToArjoTheUser trend today,” her tweet reads. Maine even congratulated her so-called fans before saying that “but I say #YesToArjo.” 

The said hashtag already garnered around more than 6,000 tweets.

 

