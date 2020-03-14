Amid region-wide quarantine, Metro Manila placed under curfew from 8PM to 5AM starting March 15

The Metro Manila Development Authority (MMDA) announced on Saturday the implementation of curfew over the entire National Capital Region (NCR) from 8:00 AM to 5:00 PM starting on March 15, Sunday, coinciding with the Metro Manila ‘community quarantine.’

BREAKING NEWS: Curfew ipatutupad sa Metro Manila mula 8:00PM hanggang 5:00AM, ayon sa MMDA. Pero hindi kasama sa curfew ang mga nagtatrabaho. pic.twitter.com/SSnIZQmqxN — DZRH NEWS (@dzrhnews) March 14, 2020

MMDA General Manager Jojo Garcia made the announcement during a press briefing after the Metro Manila Council meeting earlier, noting that the decision was agreed upon by the Metro Manila mayors in order to arrest the spread of COVID-19 in the region.

However, exemptions for the said curfew include workers and “essential” live movements of supplies and medical teams.

” Bawal na ang mga gumi-gimmick lang kung saan-saan. Ang hinihingi lang po namin ay 1 month. Kasi pagna-contain natin ang virus in 14 days, hindi na ito kakalat,” Garcia said.

Interior Secretary Eduardo Año urged the public to be cooperative and exercise social distancing.

“Nakikiusap kami na na limitahan ang movement pagpasok at paglabas ng Metro Manila. Kailangan talaga mag paper or documents na maipapakita para payagan na makapasok. Strikto po talaga at mahigpit ang ipatutupad na pagbabantay,” he stated.

Año earlier said that workers will have to present their company IDs at the checkpoint as proof that they are working inside Metro Manila. They will have to follow certain precautions such as hand sanitation and temperature check.

PNP Directorial Staff chief Police Lieutenant General Guillermo Eleazar added that the Department of Tourism (DOTr) will be releasing specific guidelines for buses, PUVs and other vehicles that will enter and exit the Metro Manila during the region-wide community quarantine.