MERALCO announces rate hike for March

The Manila Electric Company (MERALCO) announced on Friday, March 6, a ‘slight upward adjustment’ on electricity rates this month.

MERALCO spokesperson Joe Zaldarriaga said that electricity rates will go up by Php 0.0278 per kilowatt-hour this March, which means that households that consume 200 kilowatts per hour will observe a Php 6 increase in their monthly bill.

Zaldarriaga explained that the electricity rate hike stemmed from higher generation costs and transmission charges.

The MERALCO official also said that the order of the Energy Regulatory Commission for a refund ‘mitigated’ the rate adjustment.

“Mas mababa yung overall because of the order of the commission,” Zaldarriaga told reporters during a press conference.

“They cancel each other out kaya nagkaroon na lang ng very, very slight close to Php 0.03 increase,” he added.