Mayor Zamora orders temporary closure of prayer hall frequented by COVID-19 patient

San Juan city mayor Francis Zamora ordered on Friday, March 6, the temporary closure of a Muslim prayer hall frequented by a 62-year old male patient who tested positive for the 2019 Coronavirus Disease (COVID-19).

Zamora has also instructed city health office, with the support of the Department of Health, to immediately disinfect and sanitize the establishment in Brgy. Greenhills, San Juan City.

“The Department of Health and the City Government of San Juan are now conducting contact tracing to determine whom this patient has been in contact with since he displayed symptoms of Coronavirus (COVID-19) during the last week of February,” the mayor said.

“Rest assured that we are working closely with the Department of Health and that we will release pertinent and verified information as we receive them,” he added.

Zamora, meanwhile, is encouraging the public to stay calm, practice proper hand washing using soap and water or alcohol, and execute proper cough etiquette.

The local chief executive also advised the public to avoid crowded places and to keep at least one-meter distance from other people.

“Let us also keep our own individual areas disinfected and sanitized as a safety precaution,” Zamora said.

DOH earlier confirmed two new COVID-19 cases in the Philippines, including the 62-year old man who did not have a history of travelling abroad.