Mayor Sotto allows tricycle operations within Pasig City

Mayor Vico Sotto has allowed tricycles to operate within Pasig City amidst the enforcement of the enhanced community quarantine all over Luzon.

“We’re using our vehicles but it’s not enough. Our risk assessment shows that we can’t ban tricycles at this point,” Sotto said in a Twitter post on Tuesday, March 17.

Sotto explained that health workers ‘need to get to work’, and some emergency situations can only be reached through tricycles.

In another Twitter post, the mayor said that Tricycle Operation and Regulatory Office (TORO) of Pasig City will issue guidelines regarding the operations of tricycles, particularly the limited number of passengers that they can ferry in every trip.

Sotto further added that only people exempted from the quarantine can be allowed the commute using tricycles.

Due to the enhanced community quarantine imposed in the Luzon region to prevent the spread of the 2019 Coronavirus Disease (COVID-19), the national government suspended the operations of public mass transportation vehicles.

However, Interior and Local Government Sec. Eduardo Ano said that they will coordinate will with local government units and some public utilities might be required to operate a certain number of vehicles for people who need to work during the enhanced community quarantine.

“Each LGUs will determine now the requirement and then LGUs can provide transportation, we can also require some public utilities to operate certain numbers of vehicles to, this commensurate to those who will use,” Ano said during a press briefing on Monday, March 16, in Malacanang.