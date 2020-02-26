‘May pinapagawa pa ako sa kanya’ Marcial says on suspended Abueva

The Philippine Basketball Association (PBA) has yet to lift the indefinite suspension against Phoenix Pulse Fuelmasters player forward Calvin Abueva.

PBA Commissioner Willie Marcial said on Tuesday, Feb. 25, that Abueva still has to do something before the former will recommend allowing the 32-year old player to once again play in the league.

“May pinag-uusapan kami, meron pa akong pinapagawa. Kapag naayos lahat iyon at okay na, ibibigay ko yung recommendation ko sa board,” Marcial told reporters when asked on an update regarding Abueva.

Marcial, however, did not divulge further details on what he wants Abueva to accomplish before returning to the PBA.

The league slapped an indefinite ban against Abueva following his actions against Maika Rivera, the girlfriend of fellow PBA player Bobby Ray Parks Jr., and import Terrence Jones.

The PBA already allowed Abueva to resume practice sessions with his team, but no definite date yet on when and if ever he’ll be able to be back inside the court.