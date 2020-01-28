‘May banta pa tayong dapat bantayan’ PHIVOLCS reminds public as Taal Volcano remains under Alert Level 3

While a small possibility remains that Taal Volcano will have a major explosion, the Philippine Institute of Volcanology and Seismology (PHIVOLCS) sees no reason to raise the alert level status.

PHIVOLCS Director Usec. Renato Solidum said on Tuesday, Jan. 28, that the volcanic earthquakes and sulfur dioxide produced by Taal Volcano continue to drop.

“Yung nangyari sa ilalim, normal iyan na may pag-usok pero walang indikasyon na umaakyat yung magma ng mabilis,” Solidum said during DZRH’s Damdaming Bayan.

PHIVOLCS lowered the alert level status of Taal Volcano from Alert Level 4 to Alert Level 3 on Sunday, Jan. 26, after recording less frequent volcanic earthquakes, decelerated ground deformation, and weak steam or gas emission.

Solidum, however, warned that Taal Volcano continues to pose danger to the public, and advised people to stay away from the seven kilometer radius danger zone around the main crater.

The PHIVOLCS chief said that the white to dirty white steam laden plumes emitted by Taal Volcano indicates that hydrothermic activities continue under Taal Volcano Island.

“Yung mga paghihiwatig na iyan ay nangangahulugan posible pang magkaroon ng panganib tulad ng steam driven explosion. Kaya nga minamaintain natin sa Alert Level 3 ang condition ng Taal Volcano,” Solidum explained.

“Habang may usok na lumalabas, habang may magma na mainit sa ilalim na naka-umang sa limang kilometro sa ilalim ng crater ay may banta pa rin tayong dapat bantayan,” he stressed.