Matteo Guidicelli punches a security guard during civil wedding with Sarah Geronimo: reports

Popstar Royalty Sarah Geronimo and Matteo Guidicelli tied the knot in a civil wedding ceremony on Thursday night, February 20, 2020, at Shangrila The Fort in Bonifacio Global City (BGC).

However, it was reported that Guidicelli, 29, got involved in a physical altercation with Geronimo’s close-in security.

According to Taguig Police, Jerry Tamara, 31, came to their precinct at around 3:00 AM on Friday to complain that Guidicelli had punched him in the throat upon learning that Geronimo’s mother, Divine, “arrived unexpectedly” during the ceremony.

It is reported that the actress’s parents were not informed of the said wedding in the hotel.

In an interview, Taguig chief of police Col. Celso Rodriguez said Tamara was a close-in security detail for Sarah and the Geronimo family.

He was then instructed by Sarah’s parents to follow Matteo and Sarah’s activities closely.

According to Tamara, Sarah’s mother, Divine, arrived at the hotel at around 11 p.m. to talk with her daughter. However, upon seeing Sarah’s mother, Guidicelli supposedly accused Tamara of informing her bride’s parents and struck the guard.

Tamara chose not to file formal charges against Guidicelli.

The long-time celebrity couple, nicknamed “AshMatt,” announced their engagement in November 2019.

They have yet to release a statement on the said issue.