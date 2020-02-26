Nation

Marcos criticizes Duterte administration for continuous entry of tourists from SoKor

by Rita Salonga
Ilocos Norte Gov. Maria ‘Imee’ Marcos (Photo Credits: http://ilocosnorte.gov.ph)

Senator Imee Marcos castigated the government for its failure to put a stop on the entry of South Korean tourists in our country.

Marcos is appealing to the government to exhaust all resources in preventing the spread of the Novel Corona Virus (CoVid19) in the country with the entry of foreigners who might be carrying the said virus.

According to Marcos, the government is focused on subjecting the Filipino crew of the Diamond Princess docked in Yokohama, Japan to a 14-day quarantine that they might have overlooked those coming from South Korea.

Marcos said that a direct flight from Daegu arrived in Cebu a couple of nights ago. 791 of the 977 CoVid19 cases in Korea came from the said province.

The neophyte senator said that aside from the direct flight from Cebu, other direct flights arriving in Manila, Clark and Kalibo came from Busan, 85-kilometers off Daegu.

Marcos is asking the government to set aside any financial gain from potential tourists and implement a mandatory quarantine for flight passengers coming from the said country.

South Korea is considered one of the biggest tourist markets of the Philippines.

