Manila to implement city-wide curfew

The local government unit of Manila will be imposing a city-wide curfew from 8pm-5am following the suggestion of Inter-agency task force in line with the Metro Manila community quarantine.

During the meeting of the Metro Manila Council on Saturday, Mayor Isko Moreno called for a special session.

The council has agreed upon the following ordinances:

Curfew from 8pm-5am during the community quarantine period, effective three days after the ordinance’s publication. Mall closure following the directive of President Rodrigo Duterte of a community quarantine; publication of the said ordinance is required

In line with the anti-hoarding, anti-profiteering and anti-cartel, mayor Isko has the power to create a task force that will go after hoarders, profiteers and apprehend consumers who are found guilty of hoarding basic goods.

The ordinance will also order business establishments to post prices of basic commodities.

Meanwhile, mayor Isko is negative of CoVid19. After returning from the United Kingdom, the Manila mayor went into self-quarantine at the Manila City Hall.

“I will submit myself to self-quarantine para lang mapanatag kayo. I will stay in City Hall. I will do some test too.”