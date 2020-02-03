Manila police clarified: Man who collapsed in Manila was a drunk Korean, not Chinese national

The Ermita Police Station on Sunday clarified that the foreigner who collapsed in the streets of Remedios in Manila was not a Chinese national with a suspected novel coronavirus, but rather a drunk Korean national sleeping.

The clarification came after the latter’s photo went viral on social media, stating that he had collapsed to the ground shivering. The concerned citizen also said that he called several medical centers but none extended assistance.

Citing the said report from authorities, the Manila Public Information Office (PIO) revealed that there is no truth on the rumors regarding the identity of the drunk foreigner.

“Ermita Police Station Commander Police Lieutenant Colonel Ariel Caramoan, quoting the report, identified the person shown in the viral photos and videos taken on Saturday, February 1, as a drunk Korean national,” the post reads.

According to Caramoan, the said Korean national ” personally appeared at the police station and informed them that he was surprised that there were photos and videos of him showing that he may have been infected by the virus.”

The incident came in the plight of the 2019 novel coronavirus scare in the country which believed to have originated in mainland China.

On Sunday, the Philippines recorded its first death from the virus outside of China.