Manila gov’t records first fatality for COVID-19

Philippines’ capital city reported its first-ever fatality due to coronavirus disease 2019 (COVID-19).

According to the Manila government, the fatality was identified as a 57-year-old male living in Sampaloc and among the 12 mortalities that the Department of Health (DOH) earlier announced. The patient was admitted on March 9.

He was also the first Manila resident reported to have COVID-19 infection.

As of Thursday, the Manila government has already recorded a total of three cases in the capital city.