Man survives cutting wrist, falling from roof of a covered court in Pasay City

A man survived cutting his wrist and falling from a roof of a covered court on Friday, Dec. 20, along Libertad street in Brgy. 40, Pasay City.

Authorities have yet to identify the man who was rushed to the Makati Medical Center to receive medical treatment for his injuries,

Members of the Bureau of Fire Protection responded to the incident.

Barangay officials attempted to negotiate with the man but he cut his wrist before rolling off the roof of the covered court.

The man survived the fall because a garbage drum cushioned his landing.

Authorities have yet to identify the reason for the attempted suicide.

WARNING! VIDEO CONTAINS FOOTAGE OF THE ATTEMPTED SUICIDE. VIEW AT YOUR OWN DISCRETION