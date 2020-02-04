Man pulls off prank in front of Legazpi mall to feign nCoV infection

An ‘Uragon vlogger’ might face cases for alarm and scandal after pulling off a prank in front of a mall in Legazpi City.

According to reports, the vlogger, identified as Marlon De Vera, wore a face mask and suddenly fell to the ground as if he has a seizure in Yashano Mall on Sunday afternoon. The said prank meant to make people think he has a 2019 novel coronavirus, a virus that originated in Wuhan City in Hubei, China.

De Vera’s prank had caused panic and commotions to the people inside the mall.

In a video posted, he can be seen getting up and act as if he is exercising before revealing that what he just did was a prank. His act went viral on social media and drew criticisms from the netizens.

He has since apologized.