Mamasapano Massacre: A decade after

11-23-2009

A convoy of vehicles was en route on Nov. 23, 2009 to the office of the Commission on Elections (COMELEC) in Shariff Aguak, Maguindanao. The convoy included more than 30 journalists tasked to cover the filing of certificate of candidacy of then Buluan vice mayor Esmael ‘Toto’ Mangudadatu. He planned to run for the gubernatorial seat of the province. However, the convoy never reached its destination.

Per reports, a group of around 100 armed men stopped the convoy after they left Buluan, and killed its members. A total of 58 people died that day, including 34 journalists and 12 women. Among the victims were the wife of Mangudadatu, Genalyn Tiamzon-Mangudadatu, and his sisters, then Mangudadatu vice-mayor Eden Mangudadatu and Farida Mangudadatu. They were supposed to represent Esmael Mangudadatu, who was not part of the convoy, in the filing of his COC.

Perpetrators tried to bury the bodies of the victims in a mass-grave site prepared in advance. However, they failed to finish burying the bodies after a military helicopter flew over the over. On board the helicopter was Esmael Mangudadatu, who earlier received a text message from his wife regarding the armed men who held the convoy. A backhoe owned by the Maguindanao provincial government was used to dig the make-shift graves.

In response to the massacre, then President Gloria Macapagal Arroyo issued Proclamation No. 1946 placing the provinces of Maguindanao and Sultan Kudarat, and the city of Cotabato under state of emergency. Days later, Arroyo issued Proclamation No. 1969 on Dec. 4, 2009 to declare martial law all over Maguindanao and suspended the writ of habeas corpus in the province. The enforcement of military law in the area lasted until Dec. 13.

For their alleged involvement in the massacre, authorities took into custody more than 100 suspects including members of the Ampatuan clan who have held the reigns in Maguindanao since 2001. Then Datu Unsay, Maguindanao mayor Andal Ampatuan Jr. was running against Esmael Mangudadatu. for the gubernatorial race of the province. Ampatuan Jr. along with his father then Maguindanao Gov. Andal Ampatuan Sr., and brother then Autonomous Region in Muslim Mindanao Gov. Zaldy Ampatuan were among the suspects taken into custody by the police. They face charges for murder and rebellion.

LAKAS – KAMPI – CMD, the political party of then President Arroyo, also expelled the Ampatuans from their group.

A decade later

After waiting for more than 10 years, the bereaved family of the victims might finally attain the justice that they longed for before the end of 2019 after Quezon City Regional Trial Court Branch 221 submitted the case for resolution in August. Under the rules of the Supreme Court, the court must set the promulgation of the case within a period of 90 days after submitting it for decision.

Initially, presiding judge Jocelyn Solis Reyes had until November to schedule the promulgation but the Supreme Court granted her request for a 30-day extension.

In an order dated Nov. 29, Reyes said that she will render her verdict on the case on Dec. 20 at the Quezon City Jail Annex, Camp Bagong Diwa, Bicutan, Taguig City,

197 people have been charged with multiple murders for their alleged involvement in the 2009 massacre. Out of the 197 accused, 80 still remain at large while at least nine saw their cases dismissed for varying reasons, particularly lack of evidence. Also, at least six detained suspects including Ampatuan Sr. have died before a decision can be reached.

Court records show that more 350 witnesses testified during the hearings of the case.

Ahead of the promulgation, the court ordered the return of Zaldy Ampatuan to the detention facility of Camp Bagong Diwa. He has been confined at the Makati Medical Center for more than 40 days after suffering from stroke in October.