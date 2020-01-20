‘Mali yung kanilang opinyon’ Talisay, Batangas vice-mayor assails PHIVOLCS

A local government official accused the Philippine Volcanology and Seismology of destroying the economy of the province of Batangas.

Talisay, Batangas vice-mayor Charlie Natanauan questioned on Monday, Jan. 20, the warnings of PHIVOLCS that the Taal Volcano might have another major eruption.

“Ang sinisira na PHIVOLCS ay ang ekonomiya ng buong probinsya namin. Mali yung sa kanilang opinyon. Nag-iisa ang kanilang opinyon,” Natanuan told DZRH during an exclusive interview.

Basing his statements mostly on the experience of his father during the 1965 eruption of Taal Volcano, Natanuan said that the volcano only erupts once every 50 years.

The vice-mayor also believes that Taal Volcano erupted on Jan. 12 to release pressure and steam. He further mentioned that the volcano did not produce lava in its recent eruption.

“Ang putok na ito ay parang sumingaw lang. Hindi nag-produce ng lava, ibig sabihin mahina yung pressure, mahina yung init. Walang lava na lumabas, kaya ito inilabas lang yung kanyang pressue,” Natanuan said.

“Ang sabi ng PHIVOLCS puputok daw ulet. Sa history ng Taal Volcano, para sa akin, ayon sa matatanda, isa lang putok ito,” he added.

Natanuan also expressed doubts that the movement of magma underneath Taal Volcano caused the fissures discovered at various municipalities in Batangas. He insisted that earthquakes caused the said cracks in the ground.

He also pointed out that no one, even people in PHIVOLCS, can predict the eruption of volcano.

“Wala ngang naka-predict sa buong Pilipinas, sa buong mundo,” Natanauan stressed.

“Ang PHIVOLCS ano ba iyon? Diyos?” he added.

Natanuan said that he has been sleeping in Talisay, and that his personnel has also returned to the municipality.

In response, PHIVOLCS director Usec. Renato Solidum stressed that Taal Volcano has previously spewed lava and that magma continues to rise to the volcano.

Solidum also warned that, historically, Talisay has been hit by strong eruptions of Taal Volcano.

“Yung pagsabog ng bulkan ay hindi lang mismo sa crater kung pati na rin doon sa mga bitak sa paligid, at ang isang bitak ngayon, o vent, ay nasa harap ng Talisay,” Solidum warned.

PHIVOLCS has yet to lift the alert level 4 over Taal, which means that a hazardous explosive eruption can happen within hours and or days from now.