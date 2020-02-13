Malacañang to validate Jovie Espenido’s alleged inclusion in Prez Duterte’s narco-list

The Malacañang will have to verify if Police Lieutenant Colonel Jovie Espenido, the cop who led the anti-illegal drugs operation against the Parojinog clan in 2017, is really included in President Rodrigo Roa Duterte’s drug watchlist following reports claiming his inclusion.

On Wednesday, news media outfit Rappler reported that Espenido was among those named in the controversial list based on their sources, which are two police generals who had knowledge of the list.

Espenido led the deadly operations against the Parojinog clan, whom Duterte accused of the illegal drug trade, in 2017 which resulted in the death of Mayor Reynaldo Parojinog and 15 others.

He was also the police chief of Albuera, Leyte when Mayor Rolando Espinosa died during a bloody police search operation at a jail facility in Baybay City in 2016.

In a statement, Presidential spokesman Salvador Panelo said that they will still have to verify the information.

However, he did not further mention who will be leading the investigation on Espenido’s alleged inclusion on the controversial list.

Panelo then slammed Rappler saying that their report was ‘questionable.’

“Galing pala sa Rappler. Pag galing sa Rappler eh, questionable. I am saying it is coming from Rappler, which is known to be spreading false…Medyo I will have to confirm whether true or not.Parang imposible na mangyari yon,” Panelo said.

Earlier, Philippine National Police (PNP) chief Police General Archie Francisco Gamboa said that a total of 357 cops were allegedly involved in narcotics. Of that number, 15 have availed optional retirement while 43 others had gone AWOL (absence without leave).