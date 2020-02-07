Malacanang requires visitors to fill-up health declaration form amidst threat of 2019-nCoV

Security around Malacanang tightened amidst the threat of the 2019-novel coronavirus acute respiratory disease (2019-nCoV ARD)

Starting Thursday, Feb. 6, the Presidential Security Group requires visitors to fill up a health declaration form before entering the Presidential Palace.

Visitors need to declare the foreign countries and cities in the Philippines that he/she has worked, visited, lived, transited, or traveled in the last 14 days.

Visitors must also answer whether they have been sick in the past 30 days; have experienced fever, colds, sore throat, or difficulty in breathing in the last 14 days; and have been in close contact with farm animals or exposed to wild animals in the past 14 days.

Visitors must also have their temperature checked and rub their hands with alcohol before entering Malacanang.

All visitors with temperature higher than 38 degrees Celsius will not be allowed to enter the Palace.