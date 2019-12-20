Malacañang refused to give comments on Trump impeachment

Malacañang on Thursday refused to give a statement on the recent impeachment of US President Donald Trump for abuse of power and for having obstructed Congress.

During a press briefing, Presidential Spokesman Salvador Panelo said the Palace would not comment on this development, saying the US was a sovereign nation with its own affairs.

“In the same way that we react on any intrusion into the processes of our government, we’d rather not make any comment on that,” he said.

“Other than saying that in the same way that the impeachment in this country is decided on the basis of party affiliations, eh siguro ganoon din sila,” Panelo added.

The Democratic-led House’s passage of two articles of impeachment on a mostly party-line vote sets the stage for a trial next month in the Republican-controlled Senate – friendlier terrain for Trump – on whether to convict and remove him from office. The abuse of power article was passed on a 230-197 vote. The obstruction article was passed by 229-198.

Panelo earlier said that Duterte and Trump share the same admiration for each other because of the similarity of their leadership styles.