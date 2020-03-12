Malacañang partially closed for disinfection amid COVID-19 threat

The main building of Malacañan Palace will be temporarily closed for disinfection as a precautionary measure in the spread of the COVID-19.

In an exclusive interview with dzRH, Presidential Security Group (PSG) Commander Jesus Durante Jr. confirmed that the focus of the ‘disinfection’ and ‘decontamination’ will be the main building of the Palace where Rizal Hall, Heroes Room, study rooms, and holding rooms are located.

Earlier, Senator Christopher ‘Bong’ Go confirmed that he and President Rodrigo Roa Duterte will be undergoing tests for COVID-19 after reports that some Cabinet members whom they recently had engagements with, interacted with those who tested positive for the virus.

Durante added that employees will still have to report to work and will only need to step outside during the disinfection.

However, PSG assured the public that the President is still well and fit despite the threat by the coronavirus.

Several government offices also announced their temporary closures in order to give way to sanitation.

Meanwhile, Executive Secretary Salvador Medialdea, Transportation Secretary Arthur Tugade, and Finance Secretary Carlos Dominguez said they would undergo self-quarantine to ensure that they are free of the virus.

Senate President Tito Sotto confirmed that the Senate will be on “restricted access” after a resource person from their March 5 hearing tested positive for COVID-19.

