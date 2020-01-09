Malacañang on Traslacion 2020: “A good opportunity to strengthen Christian ties”

Malacañang on Thursday called for the orderly conduct of the annual procession of the image of the Black Nazarene saying that it is a good opportunity to strengthen Christian ties that will contribute to achieving a peaceful country.

In a statement, presidential spokesman Salvador Panelo said the Palace enjoined the Filipino Catholic faithful, particularly the devotees, in the passionate and devotional observance of the annual Traslacion.

“As millions flock the Quiapo Church and surrounding areas as part of the time-honored tradition, the Palace is one in wishing for the safety of everyone and the orderly conduct of this solemn event,” Panelo said.

“This annual celebration is a strong and a constant reminder of our people’s deep and lasting relationship with the Almighty,” he added.

The annual Traslacion or the parade of the religious Black Nazarene is expected to take several hours, starting at the Quirino Grandstand and will end at the Quiapo Church.

As of posting, the crowd of devotees participating in the annual event has reached 2 million.