Malacañang has no plans, for now, on giving away free masks to the public amid coronavirus scare

Despite the continuous threat of 2019 novel coronavirus in the country, Malacañang on Friday revealed that the government has no plans yet on giving away free face masks to the public.

“Mamimigay tayo kung may supply. Eh kayo na mismo nagsasabing walang supply. How can you give (face masks) if there’s none?” presidential spokesman Salvador Panelo said when asked if the government will distribute free masks to the public amid the rush the shortage of both surgical and N95 masks in some stores in Manila.

Panelo said that the public will have to rely for the meantime on the private manufacturers.

“If there is under supply of masks then we would request manufacturers to produce more. In fact they should not be requested to do that (anymore) as apparently, they should,” he added.

The statement of Panelo did not sit well on some Filipinos following the recent announcement of Senator Richard Gordon saying that $1.4 million worth of Filipino-made face masks were shipped to Wuhan City in China to combat the spread of nCoV, and that the face masks from the Philippines were shipped to China in just six hours.

On Saturday, the death toll in China has climbed to 249, with 45 new deaths recorded.

Reuters also reported 1,347 new cases of infection as of January 31, with the total reaching 7,153 by the end of the day.

“When you are in a crowded place, then that is the time you wear a mask,” Panelo suggested, adding that the public should avoid going to these kinds of area for the mean time.

On the same day, Duterte imposed a ban on tourists coming from Hubei province — where the new infection believed to have originated.