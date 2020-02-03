Malacañang extends ‘great appreciation’ to China for donating face masks amid nCoV spread

Malacañang on Sunday extended its “great appreciation” to China for donating more than 200,000 surgical face masks to the country following the confirmation of a 38-year-old Chinese woman as the first case of 2019 novel coronavirus (2019-nCoV) in the Philippines.

“We express our thanks to countries, including China, for helping us in our own fight against the spread of the virus in our territory,” presidential spokesman Salvador Panelo said in a statement.

Panelo also mentioned the country’s commitment to continuously engage in addressing the global outbreak. He then called on the public to stop spreading “hate, stigma, and false narratives” about the virus and its origin in order to avoid more fear and panic.

Earlier, a 44-year-old man from Wuhan city in central Hubei province had died in the country after developing severe pneumonia. It was the first death reported out of more than 130 cases in around two dozen other countries and regions outside of mainland China.

As of Monday, the death toll in China’s central Hubei province rose by 56 to 350, the Chinese state television reported citing official figures. There were 2,103 cases detected in Hubei, the epicenter of the outbreak, taking the total in the province to 11,177.

Hubei’s provincial capital of Wuhan, where the virus is thought to have originated, reported 41 new deaths. A total of 265 people in Wuhan have now died from the virus.

The 2019-nCoV ARD broke out in Wuhan City, China last December 2019.

The virus has so far claimed over 300 lives in China and infected over 14,000 others worldwide.

On Sunday, the Philippines recorded its second confirmed case of 2019-nCoV ARD and the first death due to the virus outside China.